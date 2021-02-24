NY Judge Slams Atty's 'Frivolous' Involuntary Servitude Claim

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:08 PM EST) -- A bankruptcy court did not subject a Black lawyer to involuntary servitude when it denied his motions to withdraw as counsel in two cases in which he was held in contempt for defying discovery orders, a New York federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said that attorney Victor A. Worms' arguments that the bankruptcy court violated his Thirteenth Amendment rights by denying three separate attempts to unfurl himself from the cases while it considered the dollar amount of sanctions to impose on him were "frivolous." "Worms's argument that denying his motion to withdraw amounts to involuntary servitude in violation...

