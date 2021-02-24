Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apache Faces Investor Suit Over Failed Drilling Project

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts-based pension group has accused energy giant Apache of lying about the prospects of a massive oil and gas extraction project in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, causing Apache's stock to drop by over 83% as the project went bust.

The Plymouth County Retirement System filed a putative class action Tuesday in the Southern District of Texas, seeking to restore as of yet undetermined compensatory damages to Plymouth's clientele — about 11,500 participants from municipalities, housing authorities and schools within the county — as well as other Apache Corp. investors.

The stock drop, which came over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!