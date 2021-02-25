Hinshaw Adds Seasoned Insurance Partner In New Orleans

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has hired a former partner of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC to expand the firm's global insurance services practice group on the Gulf Coast. Erin Parkinson joined Hinshaw's New Orleans office as a partner on Jan. 19, four days after she retired from McGlinchey Stafford, ending her 29 years of practice at the firm. Parkinson said she chose Hinshaw because the firm's insurance group is "recognized as an industry leader nationwide" with a prominent global presence. "Joining Hinshaw allows me to return to my roots," Parkinson said Thursday. "Hinshaw's strong insurance defense and coverage work allows me to return...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS