Ex-UPS Mail Sorter Must Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A former UPS mail sorter can't escape an arbitration agreement through a carveout for transportation workers, a California federal judge has ruled, tossing the worker's proposed class action alleging meal and rest break and wage violations. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman granted bids by UPS Mail Innovations Inc. and Staffmark Investment LLC to make the worker arbitrate, saying the former mail sorter didn't fit the Federal Arbitration Act's transportation worker exemption because her duties were too removed from any transportation. "Working in the transportation industry alone, without a strong connection to the employees who are actually...

