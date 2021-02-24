Fla. County Seeks To Escape 'Volunteer' FLSA Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Palm Beach County has urged a Florida federal judge to dismiss a suit by three golf course workers claiming they were improperly classified as "volunteers," arguing the workers couldn't prove they expected compensation. On Tuesday, the county urged a federal judge to toss the collective and class action seeking unpaid wages brought by golf course rangers David Adams, Michael Shaw and Gerald Kasmere, maintaining that because the workers did not sufficiently demonstrate that they were hired as employees and not volunteers, they lack standing to bring their suit under the Fair Labor Standards Act and Florida state law. "Plaintiffs volunteered their...

