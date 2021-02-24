AT&T Should Qualify 'Best Network' Claim, Ad Watchdog Says

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- An advertising watchdog on Wednesday found that AT&T should disclose ties to an analytics firm whose testing data supports AT&T's ad claims touting that the telecom giant offers the "best" wireless network. In a decision that followed a Verizon complaint about the rival campaign to industry self-regulators, the National Advertising Review Board recommended that AT&T make clear the purported "material" on which its claim is based is derived from an analysis that AT&T pays for, known as the OneScore test. The review panel did not find OneScore, produced by Global Wireless Solutions, or GWS, "improper in any way," but concluded it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS