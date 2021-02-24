Ga. DA Accused Of Covering Up Black Man's Killing

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:31 PM EST) -- A current and a former district attorney in southern Georgia were hit with conspiracy and wrongful death claims on Tuesday a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, with his family alleging the investigation favored those at fault, including a former police officer the prosecutors were friendly with. The suit accuses Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill and former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson of conspiring to cover up the shooting of Arbery, 25, who was killed while he was jogging. Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper, alleges in the suit that Barnhill and Johnson wanted those involved, including Gregory McMichael, a former...

