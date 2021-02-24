Full Fed. Circ. Won't Touch Harvard's 'Black Silicon' IP Win

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Wednesday declined to take another look at a decision ordering Japanese optical device maker Hamamatsu to transfer its foreign patents on "black silicon" technology to a tech startup launched by two Harvard University professors. In a short per curiam order, the appeals court denied a petition from Hamamatsu Photonics KK for a full court rehearing or a panel rehearing of a Federal Circuit panel's December decision, which ordered Hamamatsu to hand over patents it registered in Japan on technology that a jury found it developed using SiOnyx LLC's confidential information. SiOnyx was co-founded by two Harvard professors,...

