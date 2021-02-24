Texas Bunker Co., Others Sued After 3 Die In Gas Explosion

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- The family of one of three people killed in a propane gas-fueled explosion inside a Texas bunker sued the bunker maker and three other companies in Texas state court, claiming their negligence led to the deadly incident. On Oct. 12, 2019, Michael Bower, Perry Fetterolf and Misty Marple were inside a bunker on private property in Johntown, Texas, when they were killed by a propane gas explosion, according to the suit filed Tuesday by Marple's relatives: Tyler and Kevin Marple. The suit claims propane leaked from the piping inside the bunker and wasn't detected because the bunker, which was designed, manufactured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS