Insurer Loses Bid For Immediate Appeal In Bad-Faith Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has denied United Fire & Casualty Insurance Co.'s bid for interlocutory appeal two days after the insurer asked the Seventh Circuit to decide whether it defended a builder in bad faith, saying that case should move forward to trial as scheduled. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle said Tuesday that an interlocutory appeal would significantly delay the case and would not necessarily terminate the suit. The best way to keep the case moving forward is to proceed to trial in April, the judge said. "If the Seventh Circuit denies the application for interlocutory appeal or grants the...

