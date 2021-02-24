Huawei IP Theft Trial Delayed For A Year Amid Virus

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge agreed Wednesday to delay by one year an October trial over Huawei's alleged theft of T-Mobile's trade secrets, a day after federal prosecutors and the Chinese chipmaker told the jurist that the coronavirus pandemic had made it difficult to communicate with witnesses in China and elsewhere. The trial was set to kick off on Oct. 18, but Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez said a failure to grant the parties' agreement Tuesday for a delay would deny them the "reasonable time necessary" to adequately complete pretrial proceedings. "The court finds, considering the volume of discovery, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS