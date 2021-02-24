NJ Appeals Court Rejects Town's BASF Site Tax Challenge

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court affirmed on Wednesday state tax court rulings that chemical company BASF Corp. didn't owe taxes for years when the land was undevelopable because of contamination concerns, rejecting the challenge of a town. In its decision, the appeals court upheld the state tax court's rulings, including one issued in August 2017, concluding that development on a 1,200-acre tract owned by BASF was not possible because of its Superfund designation and state and federal controls during assessment periods in question. The property valuation fight pits the Toms River Township, previously Dover Township, against BASF, which acquired the...

