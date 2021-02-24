Condo Co. Can't Beat Order To Rehire Mobile Gamer

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- A New Jersey condominium cannot overturn an arbitrator's order that it rehire a concierge it fired for allegedly playing video games on the job and letting children help with his work, a federal judge has ruled, saying the condo didn't show the award violated a clear public policy. In an unpublished decision issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi granted Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ's request to dismiss a complaint The James Monroe Condominium at Newport Inc. filed seeking to vacate a February 2020 arbitration award requiring it to rehire and give back pay to concierge John Reyes. Judge Cecchi...

