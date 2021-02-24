Dish Sues Streaming Site For Broadcasting Arabic Channels

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- Dish Network sued a TV streaming website in Texas federal court Wednesday, accusing the site of illegally providing access to Arabic language television channels that are exclusively licensed to Dish for distribution. The television provider told the court the owners and operators of Elahmad.com were "contributing to and inducing direct copyright infringement" by facilitating the spread of Arabic language content that was protected by Dish's exclusive licensing agreements and exclusive distribution rights from the U.S. Copyright Office. The complaint said the content included channels such as Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera Arabic News and others. The site did this by embedding and...

