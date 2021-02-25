GAO Says DOD Rejected Software For Usability Not Looks

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that the U.S. Department of Defense reasonably rejected a proposal for internet name resolution services, saying the DOD's concerns about a software interface were based on usability, not aesthetic reasons. The DOD's Washington Headquarters Service, or WHS, didn't subject ERP Services Inc. to unstated requirements when it decided that the company's bid wasn't viable after a demonstration of ERP's proposed user interface because the WHS' concerns about the colors used in that interface were not based on personal preference but on how they would affect the user experience, the GAO said in its Feb....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS