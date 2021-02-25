DOT Secretary Buttigieg Builds Buzz For Biden's Transpo Plan

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed Thursday to bolster the federal government's partnerships with state, local, territorial and tribal governments on transportation infrastructure investments, saying his department will prioritize enhancing safety, equity and economic growth and combating climate change. Buttigieg touted the Biden administration's transportation and infrastructure policy goals in remarks at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' Washington Briefing, which was conducted over videoconference this year. AASHTO is the nonpartisan association that represents highway and transportation department officials from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. "My first order of business is actually doing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS