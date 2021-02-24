Ex-Goldman Sachs Atty Must Arbitrate Retaliation Claims

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:39 PM EST) -- A former Goldman Sachs attorney must arbitrate her claims that she was fired for reporting a sex harassment cover-up, a New York state judge has ruled, over the lawyer's contention that the arbitration process is "anti-woman." Justice Paul Goetz on Tuesday granted the bank's motion to compel arbitration in its dispute with former associate general counsel Marla Crawford and stay her case, saying her claims fall within the scope of an arbitration agreement she signed and that the case is governed by the Federal Arbitration Act. Goldman Sachs had removed Crawford's October suit to the federal docket on the grounds that...

