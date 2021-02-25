Calif. Supreme Court Says Not To Round Meal Break Time

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- Rounding time that workers spend on meal breaks goes against the purpose of California wage and labor laws, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a closely watched case that could force employers to change timekeeping practices. In an opinion, a California Supreme Court majority said in response to a class action by nurse recruiters for AMN Services LLC that state labor and wage laws have "precise time requirements" for meal breaks and that adding or shaving off even a few minutes goes against what the laws seek to achieve by requiring "precision." "The meal period provisions are designed to prevent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS