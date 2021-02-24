DC Gov't Says AT&T Overcharged It For Internet, Cell Services

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:27 PM EST) -- The District of Columbia is going after AT&T for millions of dollars that it says it was overcharged for cellphone and internet services that the telecom behemoth was contracted to provide for the district. Per their agreement, AT&T was supposed to provide the contracted services at the "lowest cost available," but that wasn't what happened, according to the suit, which was filed Friday in D.C. federal court. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine accused the company of padding the bills it provided the district, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for services that the city didn't need in spite of its contractual...

