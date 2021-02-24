Global Payments Fights $135M Contract Breach Verdict

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- Global Payments Direct Inc. urged the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reverse a $135 million verdict against it and order a new trial in a contract breach case brought by another electronic payment processing company. Global Payments, headquartered in Atlanta, said a Georgia state trial court was wrong to let a jury accept a Frontline Processing Corp. expert's opinion that its value had diminished by about $109 million because of Global Payments' efforts to end their business relationship. The Montana-based Frontline solicited merchants for Global Payments for years but the companies' relationship soured after both were sued in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS