SEC Dings Gulfport Energy, Ex-CEO Over Undisclosed Perks

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday settled separate claims against Gulfport Energy and its former CEO that they allegedly failed to properly disclose certain perks and transactions, leveling a fine of more than $88,000 against the former executive. The SEC said that the Oklahoma-based natural gas company failed to disclose about $650,000 that former CEO Michael G. Moore received in executive compensation between 2014 and 2018, including the cost of his use of the company's chartered aircraft and his use of a company credit card for personal expenses, among other things. Neither Gulfport nor Moore admitted to nor denied...

