Dallas Gets Green Light For Netflix, Hulu Franchise Fee Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The city of Dallas will pursue legal action against streaming service providers like Netflix and Hulu to pay the city's 5% franchise fee, including on more than 13 years of receipts, under a resolution unanimously approved by the City Council. The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to authorize a suit against Netflix, Hulu and Disney for failure to apply for a state-issued certificate of franchise authority under state law and pay the franchise fee to Dallas, spokespeople for the city confirmed in a statement sent to Law360 on Thursday. The story was first reported by The Dallas Morning News. The vote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS