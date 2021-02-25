DHS Escapes Black Worker's Discrimination, Retaliation Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dodged a race, sex and age bias suit from a Black worker who claimed her supervisor intimidated and refused to promote her after she asked for a temporary telework arrangement to care for an ill family member. A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday said DHS program analyst Kimberly Esters couldn't proceed with her discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment claims, dismissing some of her allegations as "speculation" and "unsubstantiated." "Because no reasonable juror could find, based on the present record, that Esters suffered discrimination on the basis of her race, sex or age, nor...

