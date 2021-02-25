Insurers Escape Coverage For $6M Phishing Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:36 PM EST) -- Insurers don't have to cover RealPage Inc. in a $6 million phishing scheme suit, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the real estate software company didn't have a direct loss under computer fraud coverage as the funds were held by a third-party payment processor at the time they were stolen. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle sided with National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh and Beazley Insurance Company Inc., saying neither insurer wrongfully denied coverage of $6 million in losses stemming from a $10 million computer and funds transfer fraud involving RealPage's clients back in May 2018. RealPage's loss resulted...

