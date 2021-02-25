HP Looks To Boost $5B Fraud Suit With Post-Trial Evidence

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:29 PM GMT) -- HP urged a London judge Thursday to admit new evidence in the technology giant's $5 billion fraud lawsuit more than a year after the trial concluded against Autonomy founder Mike Lynch after details emerged from a misconduct probe into his company's auditors. The application marks a last-minute twist ahead of Judge Robert Hildyard's judgment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s lawsuit, which is expected soon. The trial wrapped up in January 2020 against Lynch and former Autonomy Chief Financial Officer Sushovan Hussain over allegations the two men masterminded a massive accounting fraud to artificially inflate the company's value ahead of its sale...

