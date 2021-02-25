Celebs Settle Tabloid Phone Hacking Claims As More Loom

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- "Britain's Got Talent" judge David Walliams and six other celebrities settled their phone hacking claims against one of the U.K.'s biggest newspaper groups, lawyers told a court on Thursday, as dozens of other claims against the publisher forge ahead. Lawyers for Walliams, "Queer as Folk" star Antony Cotton, and the other film and television stars read statements in the High Court, providing details about their claims — with all saying they received compensation to end their suits against the company that publishes the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People. The specifics of the financial settlements were not disclosed....

