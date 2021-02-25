Deals Rumor Mill: Toast, AT&T, Sportradar

Benjamin Horney By

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- The deals rumor mill is often overflowing with transactions that are reportedly close to being inked, but with so many rumors it can be hard to know which ones to stay on top of every week.Here, Law360 breaks down the deal rumors from the past week that you need to be aware of.Restaurant management platformis gearing up for an initial public offering that could value the business at roughly $20 billion, according to a Sunday report from the Wall Street Journal. According to the report, Toast has tapped. andto underwrite the offering, which could take place later this year. Toast is also mulling a special purpose acquisition company merger instead, and there are no guarantees that any deal will wind up going down, the report added. The company was valued at about $4.9 billion after a $400 million investment round from last year that featured participation fromand, among others, the report said.is closing in on an agreement to sell a "substantial minority stake" in the business unit comprisingand, CNBC reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the prospective buyer is private equity firm, and a deal could value the business at about $15 billion. The companies could announce an agreement any day now, the report noted. AT&T would use proceeds from the sale to pay down its debt, which currently sits at about $150 million, the report added.Swiss sports data analystmay go public at a valuation or $10 billion or more by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, Sportico reported on Monday. According to the report, Sportradar is holding discussions with multiple SPACs as it weighs whether to jump on the trend of blank-check mergers. Any SPAC deal would likely include a roughly $2 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, offering, the report noted. The company could also choose to go public via an initial public offering. Sportradar is backed by investors including Mark Cuban and Michael Jordan, the report noted.is trying to sellfor the second time in a year, with the New York Times reporting on Tuesday that the company intends to try to convince a private equity buyer to make a deal for the lingerie company. According to the report, L Brands has enlistedto reach out to potential private equity buyers, and the company is hoping to reach an agreement sooner than later. Last February, PE firmagreed to buy Victoria's Secret at a $1.1 billion valuation, but the deal ended up gettingin the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced retailers to close their stores., an Italian company that makes glass vials for COVID-19 vaccines and other health care products, is planning to go public this year, Reuters reported on Thursday. According to the report, the IPO is expected to value Stevanato at between $4 billion and $5 billion. The company is still determining whether to list in New York or Milan, andandare among the banks working on plans for the listing, the report said. The IPO could raise about $500 million, the report added.is viewed as the front-runner to buy India-based information technology services firmfrom fellow private equity firm, according to a Tuesday report from the Economic Times. According to the report, a deal could be worth around $3 billion and represent the "largest buyout in the Indian IT space." Carlyle is currently trying to land financing for the deal from a number of entities, includingand, the report said. In January, the Economic Times reported that, in addition to Carlyle, potential suitors includedand. They may still be in the running, Tuesday's report said, and Blackstone might want Carlyle to team up with one of the other bidders rather than acquire Mphasis by itself, the report noted.--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

