Cable Cos. Can't 'Nickel And Dime' Viewers, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:33 AM EST) -- Cable companies should not be allowed to "nickel and dime" Maine viewers who prepay for service but then cancel in the middle of a billing period, the state told the First Circuit on Thursday in an effort to flip a lower court ruling. In the latest spat between the Pine Tree State and the cable industry, Maine told the panel that a 2020 law known as the Pro Rata Law is not preempted by federal laws regulating cable service to customers. The state law requires cable companies like the current litigants, Spectrum Northeast LLC and Charter Communications Inc., to refund customers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS