Small Odds Humira Patents All Invalid 'Worries' 7th Circ

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- Do Humira buyers need to prove every single patent in the "thicket" surrounding AbbVie's blockbuster immunosuppressant was invalid to show the drug giant is illegally shielding the biologic from competition? A Seventh Circuit judge seemed to think so Thursday on a divided panel weighing whether to revive the lawsuit. Circuit Judge Frank H. Easterbrook hit the plaintiffs with their toughest questions during oral arguments, pressing Tom Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP to explain how they can accuse AbbVie of protecting the world's best-selling drug with a thicket containing many allegedly "overlapping and non-inventive" patents even though they were granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS