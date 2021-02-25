Manhattan DA Gets Trump Tax Docs In Criminal Probe

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:52 AM EST) -- The Manhattan district attorney's office received copies of years of former President Donald Trump's tax and business records after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump's request to halt enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for the records. On Monday, the Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump's emergency application to halt enforcement of a subpoena of his tax and business records by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images) Danny Frost, a representative of the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., confirmed Thursday that the office obtained the records Monday. The news...

