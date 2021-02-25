Fed. Circ. Won't Hear Raytheon Challenge Of GE Standing Win

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Thursday rejected Raytheon's bid for the court to review a panel's December finding that General Electric has standing to fight a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling despite the lack of active infringement litigation over the patent at issue. In a short per curiam order, the appeals court denied Raytheon's petition arguing that a three-judge panel's precedential ruling in favor of GE "substantially weakens" legal standards for establishing standing in patent cases. Last year, a Federal Circuit panel had found that GE could appeal a PTAB decision because, although Raytheon had not sued it or threatened to file...

