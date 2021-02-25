Political Operative Charged With Bribing Ex-Chicago Alderman

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- A longtime Chicago political operative was indicted on wire fraud and other charges Wednesday by federal prosecutors who say the consultant bribed a former alderman and public school official to obtain benefits for his clients. Prosecutors say Roberto Caldero, 68, unlawfully steered campaign donations and other bribes to a former city alderman and a Chicago Public Schools employee between 2016 and 2017 in exchange for official actions that benefited clients who were seeking a $1 billion custodial services contract with the school district, an honorary street name designation and the renaming of a Chicago park. The indictment doesn't identify the former...

