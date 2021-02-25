US Reunites More Migrant Families Separated At Border

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- Another 105 migrant children have been reunited with their parents after being separated from them at the U.S. border, but the American Civil Liberties Union is still tracking down the parents of 506 children, the organization told a California federal court Wednesday. Most of those parents were likely deported without their children, the ACLU added in a joint status report filed in California federal court. The separations stem from the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" border policy, under which the government separated families at the border to detain and prosecute the adults. Though the policy was unveiled in 2018, the Trump administration...

