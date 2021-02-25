Texas Court Wipes Out $7M From Pipeline Explosion Verdict

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court eliminated nearly all of the punitive damages awarded to the family of a man killed in a pipeline explosion, slashing a $7.7 million judgment against now-bankrupt Southcross Energy down to $800,000. Three justices of the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio on Wednesday reversed a Duval County District Court's $6.95 million punitive damages award to the family of Jesus Gonzalez Jr. after ruling evidence presented at trial didn't support a jury's gross negligence finding against Southcross Energy Partners GP LLC. Under the Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code, the panel capped punitive damages for Gonzalez's family...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS