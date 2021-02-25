Texas Panel Revives Suit Over Ex-Judge's Alleged Sex Abuse

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday revived a lawsuit brought by a man accusing a former Texas judge of sexually abusing him for over a decade, reversing a lower court's ruling that he had passed the five-year deadline to bring the claims. The First Court of Appeals in Houston sided 2-1 with Gareld Duane Rollins Jr., sending back to the trial court his lawsuit accusing now-retired Texas appellate Justice Herman Paul Pressler III of sexually abusing him when he was 14 years old and continuing the abuse into his 30s. Rollins has also filed a separate and related suit against the...

