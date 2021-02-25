Investor Settlements Held Steady In 2020 Despite Pandemic

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- Investor deals remained steady last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to recently released data, with four deals, led two apiece by Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz, breaking into the top 100 largest settlements of all time. The ISS Securities Class Action Services released a report on Wednesday ranking American Realty Capital Properties Inc. investors' $1.025 billion settlement and First Solar Inc. investors' $350 million settlement 14th and 48th, respectively, among the highest-value securities class action settlements filed in U.S. courts since the passage of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While those two deals were led by lead...

