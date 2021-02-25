California Democrats Seek To End Prison-To-ICE Transfers

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- California Democrats unveiled a new bill that would curtail the state's cooperation with federal immigration authorities and prevent state officials from transferring incarcerated individuals to immigration custody once their sentences are complete. The Voiding Inequality and Seeking Inclusion for Our Immigrant Neighbors, or VISION, Act, which was introduced in the California State Assembly by Rep. Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, would modify existing law allowing state officials to transfer those convicted of certain felonies — such as assault, child abuse, bribery and driving under the influence — to federal immigration custody. It would further prevent officials from turning over information to U.S....

