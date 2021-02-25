Meet The Legal Team Behind The Harvard High Court Appeal

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A high-profile U.S. Supreme Court bid to end affirmative action in college admissions is pitting Harvard University and WilmerHale against conservative boutique Consovoy McCarthy PLLC, which prides itself on litigating with a leaner team than BigLaw firms and features several former clerks for Justice Clarence Thomas. Students For Fair Admissions on Thursday asked the top court to hear its challenge to Harvard's policy of using race as a "plus factor" in the admissions process, the latest bid by anti-affirmative action legal strategist Ed Blum to end the practice in the context of college admissions. Harvard has defended its admissions process successfully at both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS