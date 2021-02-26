3 Insurance Appeals To Watch At State High Courts In March

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- Key insurance issues are on the menu for three state high courts in March, with the Illinois Supreme Court slated to consider whether biometric privacy suits trigger liability insurance, the Indiana high court set to weigh the NCAA's $25 million antitrust coverage battle and Ohio's justices poised to mull coverage for faulty product parts. Here, Law360 breaks down the three cases in advance of this month's hearings. Ill. High Court Weighs Biometric Suit Coverage The Illinois Supreme Court will hear arguments on March 10 in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co.'s appeal of a lower court's novel ruling that it must defend...

