Calif. Officials Push 9th Circ. To Revive Union Gag Challenge

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- California public officials challenging a state law barring them from disparaging union membership have urged the Ninth Circuit to breathe new life into their First Amendment challenge, saying they have standing because the ordinance directly threatens their rights. Seven city council and school board members in several cities across the state told the appeals court Wednesday that a federal judge improperly concluded that they lacked standing to sue the California Public Employment Relations Board over the 2017 law that purportedly promotes workers' ability to make informed choices about unionization. The board oversees public sector collective bargaining in the Golden State. While the...

