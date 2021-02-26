Google's Security Makes Gift Cards Unredeemable, Users Say

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- Google employs a robust security system to detect suspicious gift card activity, but that system often snares authentic Google Play card purchasers, making it nearly impossible for real gift cards to be redeemed, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court. Google markets gift cards for its Google Play app store as "easy to redeem," but those assurances ring hollow, according to the complaint filed by Henk Meyers, when it makes cardholders fill out a form with information about when and where the gift card was purchased and supply receipts documenting the purchase, which is particularly difficult...

