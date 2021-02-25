Poker Pro Accused Of Threatening NY Gaming Commission

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- A poker pro from Las Vegas mailed suspicious powder to the New York State Gaming Commission in Schenectady and left voicemails that appeared to threaten violence over an old horse-racing grudge, Albany U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon's office said Thursday. Brent Carter, 72, allegedly threatened the commission tasked with regulating horse racing, lotteries and games of chance in the Empire State because he remains angry over a horse-racing career that he believes was derailed decades ago, according to a charging document. Samples from white powder and other substances allegedly mailed by Carter did not contain hazardous material, Bacon's office said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS