Taylor English Adds Partner With Film, TV Industry Expertise

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 4:13 PM EST) -- Taylor English Duma LLP has brought on a partner with over 25 years of experience in state and local tax issues and economic development incentives to strengthen its entertainment, sports and media practice in the firm's headquarters in Atlanta. Peter G. Stathopoulos has joined the firm as a partner to advise clients, including major motion picture studios, national broadcasters and cable companies and independent production companies, the firm announced Wednesday. Stathopoulos, who also advises lenders who offer tax credit lending deals in the film industry, joins a team of more than two dozen entertainment attorneys. Stathopoulos has represented clients in entertainment...

