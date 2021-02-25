Calif. Court Says Teacher's Wi-Fi Illness Claim Is A Disability

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A California appellate court said a teacher adequately pled a claim that a Wi-Fi-induced illness is a disability in her lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, adding that she also properly claimed allegations that the school district failed to accommodate her disability in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act. In an opinion last week, Justice Maria E. Stratton reversed a lower court decision that ruled longtime LAUSD teacher Laurie Brown failed to properly claim that her diagnosed illness — electromagnetic hypersensitivity, with symptoms that included "migraines, headaches, and nausea" — was a physical disability. The opinion said Brown's claims had "adequately pled physical...

