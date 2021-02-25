DirecTV Can't Shake Suit Over Robocalls To Stored Numbers

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- DirecTV can't escape claims that it made unwanted calls to stored numbers using an autodialer, but some out-of-state plaintiffs must exit the suit, a West Virginia federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, pointing to case law from the Sixth, Second and Ninth Circuits, said the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's definition of "automatic telephone dialing system," or ATDS, includes "autodialers which dial from a stored list of numbers." DirecTV had sought to get the case tossed partly on the grounds that list-based dialing cannot be subject to liability under the robocall ban, a view it says has been...

