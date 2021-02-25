Burn Suit Against French Press Coffeemaker Trimmed

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a lawsuit against the makers of a French press coffeemaker accused of negligence in selling a poorly designed glass product that broke and severely burned a child. John and Michelle Grant are pursuing claims on behalf of their 10-year-old daughter, who was burned when the family's Bodum Chambord 8-cup French press broke and scalded her on Jan. 23, 2018. The incident was the subject of a lawsuit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court and later removed to California's Northern District, where on Wednesday, Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero granted Bodum's summary judgment motion for the failure to warn claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS