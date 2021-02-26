Ga. Law Firms' Trade Secrets Row Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 2:41 PM EST) -- A trade secrets fight between two Atlanta-area law firms was kicked back to a Georgia state court Thursday by a federal judge who said an attempt to bring it to federal court came months too late. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II granted a request by Thompson O'Brien Kemp & Nasuti PC to remand its trade secrets misappropriation suit against Adam L. Cleveland PC and staff to the Superior Court of Gwinnett County, where it was originally filed in December 2018. Judge Ray didn't reach the issue of whether some of Thompson O'Brien's claims under Georgia law are preempted by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS