NJ Home Seller Cites US House Antitrust Study In Zillow Case

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:32 PM EST) -- A New Jersey house seller urged a federal judge Thursday not to toss the company's antitrust claims against Zillow for a third time, saying that a landmark congressional report endorsing private parties' right to bring competition claims bolsters arguments for letting the case proceed. EJ MGT LLC, an investment vehicle created to flip a luxury house, is fighting to preserve its New Jersey federal court allegation that real estate marketing platform Zillow illegally discriminates against some sellers in a way that can undercut their listing prices, while giving more favorable treatment to major real estate brokers with which it has contracted. According to a letter EJ...

