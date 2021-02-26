MultiPlan Investor Says Co. Lied About Revenue Drop

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- Health cost management business MultiPlan and the blank-check company it merged with allegedly violated securities laws by hiding MultiPlan's "significant financial decline" from investors, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court. In Wednesday's complaint, shareholder Jennifer Srock cited a report from research investment firm Muddy Waters that detailed how MultiPlan Corp. purportedly altered investor presentations and financial records before and after its merger with former Citigroup executive Michael Klein's Churchill Capital Corp. III blank-check company. Srock is seeking compensation for the damages she and other investors suffered when MultiPlan's actions were reported and the share price...

