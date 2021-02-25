Yearbook Suit Against Ancestry.com Needs 'More,' Judge Says

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday she is leaning toward dismissing a lawsuit alleging Ancestry.com used yearbook photos without consent, saying the plaintiffs need to add "something more" to their alleged injuries than accusing the site of profiting from the images. U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler told the parties during a video conference she thinks Ancestry.com's motion to dismiss is a "fair one" for a number of reasons, including that the plaintiffs have not shown they have standing. "It seems to me for standing, for injury, you have to have something more than monetization," the judge said, adding that if she...

